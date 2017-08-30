Blackhawks returning to Notre Dame for training camp

After a year away because of the World Cup of Hockey, the Blackhawks will return to Notre Dame from Sept. 24-28, as part of training camp. The Hawks will be on the ice at Compton Family Ice Arena for four of those five days, with a day off on Sept. 26.

Camp begins on Sept. 15 at the United Center, followed by the annual training-camp festival on Sept. 16. The preseason begins on Sept. 19 with a visit to Artemi Panarin’s Columbus Blue Jackets. The Haws will host the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 21 and the Blue Jackets on Sept. 23, before visiting Boston on Sept. 25 and Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 28. The preseason finale is on Sept. 30 against Boston, with the regular season opening up at the United Center on Oct. 5, against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The last three days of camp, Oct. 2-4, will be open to the public at Johnny’s IceHouse West.

Before camp begins, some of the Hawks’ top prospects will play in the annual prospect tournament in Traverse City, Mich. from Sept. 8-12. The tournament features teams from the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Rangers and Blues. Alex DeBrincat and Alexandre Fortin headline the Hawks’ roster for the tournament.