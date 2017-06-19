Blackhawks tease new jersey on Twitter

The Blackhawks teased their new jersey on Twitter Monday, which added to the anticipation of Tuesday’s reveal.

Adidas signed a deal with the NHL to become the official manufacturer of all the league’s jerseys in April 2015, assuming the role from Reebok, which had been making the jersey’s since 2007.

The Blackhawks will release one of their new jerseys Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported in January that teams will be permitted to have only home and road jerseys for the 2017-18 season.

Every team’s new home jersey is expected to be released at the entry draft, which is this weekend at the United Center.