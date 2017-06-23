Chicago is in overhaul mode.
While some were still recovering from the Bulls’ trade shocker Thursday night, the Blackhawks decided to drop bombs of their own Friday morning.
The Bulls sparked their rebuild after dealing Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick.
The Blackhawks decided to kick off the NHL Draft, which they’re hosting for the first time ever, with a few trade shockers.
General manager Stan Bowman is sending three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes for a pair of younger defenseman. And Artemi Panarin is being sent to Columbus in exchange for Brandon Saad.
Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings of being angry, sad and overall, confused.
