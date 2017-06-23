Blackhawks trade Hjalmarsson, Panarin and people are freaking out

Chicago is in overhaul mode.

While some were still recovering from the Bulls’ trade shocker Thursday night, the Blackhawks decided to drop bombs of their own Friday morning.

The Bulls sparked their rebuild after dealing Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick.

The Blackhawks decided to kick off the NHL Draft, which they’re hosting for the first time ever, with a few trade shockers.

General manager Stan Bowman is sending three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes for a pair of younger defenseman. And Artemi Panarin is being sent to Columbus in exchange for Brandon Saad.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings of being angry, sad and overall, confused.

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RIGHT NOW — madi hornung (@madison_lynne14) June 23, 2017

Why blackhawks why????

You have now forced me to become a blue jackets fan…smh — faith marie (@FaithMarie711) June 23, 2017

Saad is back!! But Breadman is gone?! I'm so confused! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/qQw39RmCq9 — Kurtis Allen (@kurtisallen) June 23, 2017

No longer a Blackhawks fan — Katie🌼 (@katiemccluskey5) June 23, 2017

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney