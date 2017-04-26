Brother & brother hunt together, bag big tom: Turkey of the Week

Sam Becker bagged an impressive tom in Iroquois County with his younger brother Max. The young man from Mokena said the big tom had a 10 1/4-inch beard and 1 1/4-inch spurs.

It just looks like a good day all around.

TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page, as warranted, generally in the spring. The story part and photo part both matter, such as Birsa’s spurs.

