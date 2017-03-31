Bryzzo: Yin and yang of Cubs lineup look to make more history

HOUSTON – After the Cubs fell behind three games to one in the World Series last fall, first baseman Anthony Rizzo went to work on the clubhouse.

“All ‘Rocky’ stuff,” he told one of his co-conspirators. “We’re just going to go the distance and ingrain that in everyone’s head.”

The music and the movie played before game 5, and they won. He intensified the pregame show for Game 6, and they won again.

“Every game. It was 5, 6 and 7,” he said, “playing motivational stuff, and each game was a little more animated.”

Bryant and Rizzo celebrate the final out of the 2016 World Series. They're under club control together for five more seasons.

Animated.

By the time the team gathered for Game 7, Rizzo was naked, jumping on things, “animated.”

“The Full Monty was Game 7,” he said.

And what was Kris Bryant – the other half of Bryzzo – doing?

“Focusing,” Rizzo said. “Getting ready for the game. Getting loose at the same time. Not as loose.”

“He’s laughing at Rizzo.” That’s what he was doing, manager Joe Maddon said.

“I think we both have our own ways of doing things,” Bryant said, smiling.

Maddon: “They could not be more different. To me that’s kind of the fun part about it, too.”

When it comes to Bryant and Rizzo, the most fun for Maddon is connecting the All-Star hitters at the hip in his lineup, whether it’s in the 2-3 spots, where they’ll be Opening Night Sunday, or 3-4 as the occasion might inspire.

And make no mistake: As the Cubs’ 2017 title defense opens in St. Louis, the Bryzzo Souvenir Co. opens for business again – paired in MLB commercials again, their on-field and clubhouse chemistry unmistakable, their popularity never higher.

And their impact on the Cubs’ chances this year only growing as they emerge as one of the top right-left, middle-of-the-order tandems in the game.

“If you like it now, it’s going to keep getting better,” said Maddon, who brings up such historic comparisons as Boston’s Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, and San Francisco’s Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds when talking about his guys’ potential for the next five years or so hitting together – offering a few allowances for Bonds being “on another planet” and forhis pair not quite being at Manny-Papi levels yet.

“Not yet but they can be,” he said. “They can be.”

They might already be the best right-left/left-right Cubs combo since the days of Billy Williams-Ron Santo or Williams-Ernie Banks.

The reigning MVP in Bryant. The three-time All-Star in Rizzo, who finished in the top four in MVP voting the last two years.

Ryan Braun-Prince Fielder, 2.0. A neo-Chase Utley-Ryan Howard. Yin and yang. Beavis and Butthead.

Or just Bryzzo.

“We’ve got to obviously do it again and again, keep doing it,” said Rizzo, 27, who finished three spots behind Bryant in MVP voting last year. “Over time I think it will be something. But right now it’s just us playing baseball.”

In the meantime, their relationship gets stronger in a baseball sense, “business” sense (check out MLB’s new Bryzzo commercials) and personally despite opposing personalities.

“He’s just a big old goofball, a big old kid,” said Bryant, 25, the homebody and college honor student once considered a Rhodes Scholarship candidate. “At times you think he’s the youngest one of the whole bunch here, just because he has a ton of fun playing the game.

“He’s also someone I look up to and learn from every day. But we’re completely different.”

Bryant said Rizzo tells him he wears “too much free stuff” and needs to go out more.

Bryant says he agrees to a point. “I don’t need to go out more,” he said. “I like being at home.”

Rizzo can’t even get Bryant to join him for a beer.

“Kris never has drank one sip of alcohol,” Rizzo said.

Not even after promising he would if they won the World Series. “He says he did, but I don’t think so,” Rizzo said.

If there’s any jealousy about MVPs for one guy or Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers for the other, it doesn’t show.

“The better he gets, the better he makes me,” Rizzo said, “just by watching his approach and talking to him about the way he thinks, all the little things.”

The one thing they have in common, said Maddon: “Both of these guys have not arrived at their zenith yet offensively.”