Bulls lose Dwyane Wade for rest of the regular season

An MRI revealed a small fracture and sprain in Dwyane Wade’s right elbow, knocking the veteran out for the rest of the regular season, the Bulls announced Thursday.

Wade left in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

“My concern level is there’s only 14 games left, and I’ve never had this injury, so I can’t say two days, two weeks,” Wade said after the game. “I don’t know. I know Jimmy had something similar to this before — that’s what they told me — so I talked to him, and I don’t like what he has to say about this. So that’s my concern level: that we’re trying to make the playoffs and there’s only 14 games left, and I don’t know how long this is going to take to get better.’’

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade reacts after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Chicago. The Grizzlies won 98-91. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

