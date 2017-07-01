Muskie Expo Chicago: Show notes, odds and ends, bits and pieces

Lake X Lures was the hot booth for the second year in a row at the Muskie Expo Chicago.

Why not? With lures that are not only wonderfully named–Cannonball to Fatbastard to Dr Evil– but catch fish, it should be a favored booth.

A few other quick notes from this morning at the show, which filled its new digs at Pheasant Run in St. Charles very nicely. It is a definite upgrade from the Sears Centre. The show runs through Sunday, Jan. 8.

I spend several hours listening to and interviewing people around the Illini Muskies Alliance meeting early in the morning before going through the show. More on those interviews and talks later.

Here are a few show notes off things that caught my eye between talking with people.

In terms of advertising, I still love the Supernatural Big Baits symbol (at the top of the booth in the photo). And the baits must be for more than show for their supernatural size.

As I was leaving the show, I bumped into Steve Statland, one of the founders of the ground-breaking late-great Chicago Muskie Show. He proudly showed his one cherished purchase of the day, a 12-inch Headlock bait from Supernatural.

“Ranger Rick’’ Krueger at Guide’s Choice Pro Shop was hyping the Shimano Waxwing lures for their action and that he bought the last 300 of them and is selling them in his booth. He is also using them to catch big fish.

“Hot pink is the hottest contrast bait,’’ he said. “But men can’t seem to get past the hot pink.’’

It works for him, including multiple 50-inch-plus fish.

He also pointed to the three-bladed MuskyFrenzy Apache at the booth across from his.

The three blades on the bucktail are on a one-piece solid clevis, which means they have a synchronized spin and move through the water easier.