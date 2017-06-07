Chicago Park District goes to fishing-line disposal bins: Natural idea

The Chicago Park District has installed more than 40 of the fishing-line disposal bins around popular fishing spots in Chicago.

All I can say is good idea. Use them, and use them right.

These containers are for one thing and one thing only: disposal of monofilament fishing line. It’s not the place to stuff your leftover bait container or plastic box from a lure or hamburger wrapper. It’s only for monofilament fishing line.

Locally, the Forest Preserves of Cook County was the first to do this on a wide scale, beginning several years ago and expanding since.

Responsible disposal of fishing line is something conscientious fishermen should do automatically.

We’re all part of this wild world.

Here’s the word from Jason Steger, natural areas manager for the Park District, via Bob Long Jr., “The Fishin’ Guy” for the Park District: