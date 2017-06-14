Cubs draft Chris Singleton, son of Charleston shooting victim

Chris Singleton’s dream of playing professional baseball was realized when the Cubs selected him Wednesday on the third day of the MLB Draft with the final pick in the 19th round.

The Charleston Southern outfielder’s selection comes nearly two years to the date of the Charleston shooting, when a white supremacist opened fire and killed nine people, one of which was Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

At the time, Coleman-Singleton was a track and field coach at Chris’ high school, Goose Creek.

The following day, Chris Singleton was praised by the community after giving a “love is stronger than hate speech” at a local baseball diamond, according to ESPN.

“If we just love the way my Mom would, the hate won’t be anywhere close to what love is,” Singleton said then.

Singleton, who just finished his junior season, started all 51 games and recorded 18 steals, 38 runs scored and four home runs.