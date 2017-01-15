Cubs excited to visit White House on Monday

When a championship team’s top officials have drastically split political allegiances, what’s an organization to do when the president calls after the most fractious election in generations?

“Once you’re invited, you go,” said politically conservative Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, whose brother and co-owner Todd Ricketts has been selected to join president-elect Trump’s commerce department.

“There’s no big conspiracy here,” said team president Theo Epstein, a Hillary Clinton supporter who attended President Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago.

In fact, despite how long it seemed to take the Cubs to accept the months-old invitation to visit the White House Monday, Epstein said he would have had no problem attending the celebration at a Trump White House later in the year, either.

In this Nov. 10, 2016 photo, President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ORG XMIT: WX205

“Uhhh, if the whole team was going I probably would have gone,” he said, smiling. “I’m not going to tell you what I would have been wearing, but I would have gone.”

With few exceptions (pitcher Jake Arrieta had family health issues to attend to), the Cubs seem unified in their consensus “excitement” over Monday’s visit – and subsequent trip Monday to the nearby Walter Reed military hospital.

The attendees are expected to include retired catcher David Ross and Cub-turned-Cardinal free agent Dexter Fowler.

“It’s going to be amazing,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “It’s something as a kid [you dream of]. Every championship team gets to go to the White House and meet the president, and we get to go meet a president who’s from Chicago who’s the 44th president. Hopefully, I can somehow give him a jersey with [Rizzo’s No.] 44 on it.”

Among Cubs executives attending is top player development/scouting official Jason McLeod, who didn’t make either trip while in the Red Sox scouting department after 2004 and 2007 titles.

“I’m like giddy to be able to get invited on the trip,” he said. “Tom [Ricketts] summed it up best with that one-liner: No matter your politics, when you get invited to the White House, you go.

“Everyone I’ve talked to is super excited about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and meaningful [with the Walter Reed visit included].”