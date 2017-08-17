Cubs’ Jon Lester leaves game with apparent injury in second inning

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester, their Opening Day starter and a Cy Young Award finalist last year, left Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent injury in the second inning.

Lester, who gave up nine runs in the inning, motioned to the dugout after giving up a run-scoring double to Eugenio Suarez, his 11th batter of the inning.

Manager Joe Maddon and a trainer went to the mound, and Lester was quickly replaced by lefty Mike Montgomery.

It was not immediately clear what the injury was.

Jon Lester during a 1-2-3 first inning Thursday against the Reds.

Lester did not show visible signs of pain while pitching. He pitched a 1-2-3 first inning on just six pitches.

A disabled list move would be a significant blow to a starting rotation that entered the day with a 16-5 record and 2.97 ERA since the All-Star break.

The Cubs started the day 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and 2 1/2 ahead of the Cardinals in the National League Central.

