Cubs mull return to leadoff for Kyle Schwarber despite past flop there

In case you’ve missed the latest lineup trend for Joe Maddon’s Cubs, the self-proclaimed greatest leadoff hitter of all-time has gone into forced leadoff retirement.

But in the team’s never-ending 2017 search for an adequate answer for the tone-setting role, the manager suggested Wednesday he is not against recycling hitters – specifically, leaving the door open for leadoff flop Kyle Schwarber to hit there again when he returns from the minors.

“I’ve thought about it,” Maddon said Wednesday, when he used catcher Willson Contreras at leadoff for the second time. “I haven’t decided what I want to do with that yet.”

After Schwarber was sent to the minors June 22 with a .171 average (.185 with a .304 on-base percentage in the leadoff spot), Maddon said he still looked at Schwarber as this roster’s best choice for that spot once he got his hitting approach right again.

Kyle Schwarber at AAA Iowa.

By then, Anthony, the GLHOAT, Rizzo was Maddon’s regular leadoff man, with Jon Jay taking over duties the past week against right-handers as regulars returned from the DL.

After rumblings this week that Schwarber hasn’t been ruled out for a return to the majors by the end of the weekend, Maddon emphasized Wednesday that Schwarber’s seven-week struggles in the leadoff spot won’t factor into any decision about whether to put him back there.

“It’s of zero concern,” Maddon said. “He would have struggled in the [No.] 8 hole. That had nothing to do with where he was hitting in the batting order. I find no connection between his struggle and where he was hitting in the batting order.

“It was just that he was struggling. Just missing his pitch. Fouling it off. That had nothing to do with placement in the batting order, because he was not trying to be any kind of a different hitter. He was not trying to accept more walks. It was just a matter of he was just not hitting.

“I would not be concerned with putting him back there, just depending on what he looks like when he gets back.”

For what it’s worth, Maddon’s choice of Contreras against a left-handed starter goes back to “something I’ve been toying with all summer, wanting to do this.”

With switch-hitter Ben Zobrist back at cleanup to protect Rizzo (back in his usual No. 3), Maddon doesn’t see a lot of obvious choices.

Contreras led off Wednesday with a single and later walked in the game. In his other start, June 26 in Washington, he led off the game with a home run and went 2-for-4 in a victory.

Rizzo’s leadoff numbers in 13 starts from June 13-28: 15-for-49 (.306) with six walks (.379 OBP), five homers (.694 slugging percentage), 11 runs and 12 RBIs.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com