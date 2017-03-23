Cubs prez Theo Epstein named world’s greatest leader by Fortune

You could make a case for the pope. Some would make a case for the president of the United States. Donald Trump might make a case for Vladimir Putin.

But when it comes to the best leader in the world. Well, that’s a no-brainer: Theo Epstein, of course.

The folks at Fortune magazine came out with their annual list of the world’s greatest leaders today and the Cubs’ president with the boyish good looks and remarkable baseball brain came in at No. 1.

Honest.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein, celebrates in the locker room after defeating the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Game Four of their National League Division Series to advance to the National League Championship Series at AT&T Park on October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Um, I can’t even get my dog to stop peeing in the house,” he wrote in a text to ESPN’s Buster Olney. “That is ridiculous. The whole thing is patently ridiculous. It’s baseball — a pastime involving a lot of chance. If [Ben] Zobrist’s ball is three inches farther off the line, I’m on the hot seat for a failed five-year plan. And I’m not even the best leader in our organization; our players are.”

Fortune says its list is a ranking of “people who have been particularly effective leaders. We cast a very wide net.” Epstein was among “literally hundreds of candidates.” Somehow, they sliced this list down to 50.

In backing up its choice of Epstein, Fortune wrote: “In his book The Cubs Way, Sports Illustrated senior baseball writer Tom Verducci details the five-year rebuilding plan that led to the team’s victory. The Cubs owe their success to a concatenation of different leadership styles, from the affable patience of owner Tom Ricketts to the innovative eccentricity of manager Joe Maddon. But most important of all was the evolution of club president Theo Epstein, the wunderkind executive who realized he would need to grow as a leader in order to replicate in Chicago the success he’d had with the Boston Red Sox. In the following passages, Verducci describes how a deeper understanding of important human qualities among his players—the character, discipline, and chemistry that turn skilled athletes into leaders—­enabled Epstein to engineer one of the most remarkable turnarounds in sports.”

The pope made a decent charge, but settled for third — we’re hearing because of bullpen issues at the Vatican.

In the sports world, LeBron James joined Epstein on the list, at No. 11. Cleveland takes another back seat to the Cubs.

Turns out, neither Trump nor Putin made the final 50. But noted White Sox fan — and Chicago recording artist — Chance the Rapper made it at No. 46.

Here’s a link to the full list.