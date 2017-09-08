Cubs put Koji Uehara on DL, recall Justin Grimm

The Cubs have put relief pitcher Koji Uehara on the 10-day disabled list with neck soreness and recalled Justin Grimm from Class AAA Iowa.

Uehara left the Tuesday night’s game against the Giants because of stiffness on the lower right side of his neck after facing two batters in the seventh. He said after that he had been dealing with the injury for “several days.” Uehara is 3-4 this season with a 3.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Grimm is expected to arrive at the park today near game time and will be available to pitch in the Cubs game against the Giants. Grimm has a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched in the majors this season.