Cubs sign top pick Brendon Little

The Cubs drafted Brendon Little in the first round. (Sun-Times media)

The Cubs have signed first-round draft pick Brendon Little, sources confirmed Wednesday.

Little, the 27th overall pick earlier this month, will receive $2.2 million, a bit under slot for his position. They drafted him with the spot forfeited by the Cardinals for signing outfielder Dexter Fowler.

The left-handed starter posted a 2.53 ERA in 85 1/3 innings at State College of Florida.