Cubs: Top prospect Eloy Jimenez’ shoulder injury not serious

MESA, Ariz. – Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the Cubs’ top prospect, is expected to require little more than rest to heal a shoulder injury that an MRI and CT scan revealed is a bone bruise, general manager Jed Hoyer said Monday.

Jimenez, 20, is to be shut down for “at least three weeks,” after which he would begin a throwing progression to build back up to game readiness. He will not swing a bat during the shutdown period, Hoyer said.

“So he’ll be a little late starting the season,” Hoyer said. “But all in all we feel like it’s pretty good news.

“He obviously opened a lot of eyes this spring, played great and carries himself so well. We’ll get this right and get him back out there.”

Eloy Jimenez

The power-hitting Jimenez, who was compared to Edgar Martinez by manager Joe Maddon last week when he was cut from big-league camp, was expected to open the season at advanced-A Myrtle Beach (S.C.).

Hoyer said where he starts is less certain at this point.

Jimenez has been sidelined since a wild throw from left field sailed into the seats behind the third-base dugout in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee last week.

“He’s been a little bit sore [before that],” Hoyer said. “That sort of pushed things over the edge.”

Jimenez hit .321 in Cactus League play this spring with two home runs and two doubles among his nine hits.

“I thought he had a great camp for a 20-year-old kid,” Hoyer said.