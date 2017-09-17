Defending the indefensible: When will Bears move on from Mike Glennon?

TAMPA, Fla. – The carnage felt all too familiar. Another warm day in Tampa turned into awful day for the Bears because of their quarterback’s horrendous performance.

Yep, Mike Glennon recreated Jay Cutler’s nightmare outing from last season against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Glennon threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble in the Bucs’ 29-7 dismantling of the Bears on Sunday.

Last season, Cutler did the same. He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a score, and lost a fumble in a 36-10 loss to the Bucs on Nov. 13.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon had three turnovers on Sunday. (AP)

It was Cutler’s penultimate game for the Bears. It emboldened the team’s decision to move on, though it was ready to after eight years together.

Right now, Glennon’s story is different. The Bears aren’t quite ready to move on to rookie Mitch Trubisky, at least that’s what coach John Fox said.

Fox made a concerted effort to defend Glennon’s seemingly indefensible performance. The only one willing to criticize Glennon after the ugly loss was Mike Glennon.

“Four turnovers in the first half is not going to win many football games,” Glennon said. “Three of those fall on me.”

This is where things start to become really hairy for Fox. Glennon might rebound next week against the Steelers, but what if he doesn’t? What if his Week 1 performance against the Falcons was his ceiling? What if they lose to the Steelers? And then the Packers?

The Bears are looking at an 0-4 start. Instead of building off of his decent debut, Glennon fell flat on his face against his former team. He didn’t manage the game; he threw and fumbled it away.

Starting Glennon no longer can be sold as the risk-adverse decision that Fox has made it out to be. In a way, he has become the risk. You risk more of what happened on Sunday occurring later this season, but you also risk losing your locker room.

The latter is what leads to wholesale changes.

The best players must play, and mounting evidence suggests Glennon is not what’s best for the Bears. Sticking with him limits the Bears offensively. Trubisky provides more as a player on the field, but also something more intangible in hope.

Glennon doesn’t feel threatened by Trubisky — and that’s part of the problem. He said at no point Sunday did he feel as if Trubisky would replace him against the Bucs. And Glennon also said he’s not worried that a change is on the horizon, either.

“There’s been no communication of that,” said Glennon, who completed 31 of 45 passes for 301 yards but had a 76.2 passer rating because of his turnovers. “So there is no reason to worry.”

But Glennon should be worrying. He can’t simply be good enough to keep the Bears in games as he did against the Falcons; he needs to prove that he can win games from start to finish.

If that doesn’t happen and Glennon remains the starter, the entire team is in trouble. It would be a lost season. Playing Trubisky would change that narrative.

“We just have to regroup and move on to Pittsburgh,” Glennon said. “There is nothing we do to change this game now.”

Last week, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains described Glennon as a “win before the snap” type of quarterback. The problem is that the ball must be snapped, and Glennon has struggled to find his open receivers quickly.

Case in point: Glennon threw behind tight end Dion Sims on what he called “a quick-game concept” and was intercepted by linebacker Kwon Alexander in the first quarter. Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen, meanwhile, was left uncovered in the right flat.

“We weren’t on the same page,” Sims said.

Case in point, Part 2: Glennon said he needed to move on to his second read, a shallow crossing route, on the play that resulted in Bucs cornerback Robert McClain’s pick-six. Instead, Glennon only eyed his first read in receiver Josh Bellamy.

“I didn’t really jump the route,” McClain said. “I played my technique, did the right thing and the ball came in my direction.”

Case in point, Part 3: Even during garbage time, Glennon failed to locate his open options. After nearly getting Cohen demolished with a high throw over the middle, Glennon didn’t target a wide-open Cohen on consecutive plays in the right flat.

Of all the problems for quarterbacks to have, being a slow decision-maker is the most damning. Glennon also combines that with his immobility. He needs an optimal situation to succeed, and he’ll never get that with the injury-plagued Bears.

It took Glennon three opportunities in the red zone in the fourth quarter to turn his garbage time into a score. He finally threw a 14-yard strike to receiver Deonte Thompson in the corner of the end zone in the final two minutes.

It seemed to be a feel-good moment for Glennon and the Bears, and that just made everything that happened earlier feel even worse.

“We just didn’t put our team in good situations,” Glennon said. “And that falls on me.”