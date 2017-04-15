Dennis Rasmussen makes playoff debut in Game 2 vs. Predators

Joel Quenneville’s leash on inexperienced players is never shorter than when the Blackhawks struggle in the playoffs, so it was no surprise that Dennis Rasmussen replaced rookie John Hayden in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Predators on Saturday night.

Like Hayden, Rasmussen made his Stanley Cup playoff debut. The 26-year-old forward scored four goals and eight points in 68 games in the regular season.

“He gives us a penalty killer, a face-off guy,” Quenneville said, “some size, predictability on both sides of the puck. He’s been effective for us this year. We use him in a lot of ways.”

Rasmussen played in 57-of-59 games after entering the lineup in the first week of the regular season. But he played in just 11 of the final 21 games — in part because of the emergence of Hayden, who signed out of Yale in March. He was more excited than nervous at getting his first shot at Stanley Cup playoff hockey.

Chicago Blackhawks center Blackhawks forward Dennis Rasmussen (70) scored four goals and eight points in 68 games in the regular season. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

“I’ve played a lot of playoff games in Sweden — of course it’s not the same as here,” Rasmussen said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but at the same time I’m really excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Hinostroza in

Rookie Vinnie Hinostroza was a late lineup addition, replacing veteran Jordin Tootoo on the fourth line with Rasmussen and Tanner Kero. It was Hinostroza’s first Stanley Cup playoff appearance. Hinostroza, who was recalled from Rockford on March 30, had six goals and 14 points in 49 games with the Hawks in the regular season.

Block party

The Predators were 20th in the NHL in blocked shots in the regular season, but blocked 26 shots in Game 1. The Predators averaged 11.6 blocked shots in five regular-season games against the Hawks. The only team to block more shots against the Hawks was the Sabres — 27 in a 4-3 loss on Jan. 5.

“Trying to get it through is going to be a challenge, but they’re willing to get into lanes,” Quenneville said. “They have two or three guys sometimes willing to block shots. If you don’t think one-timer or early prep, it’s tough to get shots through. You’ve got to be ready to shoot the puck before you get it.”

Shaking off the rust

Forward Artem Anisimov won 8-of-13 face-offs (61.5 percent) in Game 1 — already a big improvement from last year’s playoffs, when he was hampered by a wrist injury and won 12-of-43 face-offs (27.9 percent) in the final three games against the Blues.

“First game was not bad, but I’m not happy about everything,” Anisimov said. “But I’m going to continue to go to the net and create space for my wingers and do all the stuff that I do.”

