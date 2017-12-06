Dennis Rodman is heading to North Korea: CNN

Dennis Rodman applauds from court side at an exhibition basketball game between U.S. and North Korean players at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. | Kim Kwang Hyon/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in North Korea Tuesday, according to CNN.

It’s unclear why Rodman is visiting North Korea, according to CNN. The former Bulls star and contestant on Donald Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” is one of the only Americans to have met with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star visited North Korea in January 2014 and played in an exhibition basketball game with a group of former NBA players, which was supposedly a birthday gift for Kim, according to CNN.

Rodman was filmed singing “Happy Birthday” to Kim and called him a “very good guy,” according to CNN.

Rodman played in the NBA for 14 seasons with five different teams. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995-1998.