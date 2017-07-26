Like most trendy things, the “Drive-by Dunk Challenge” was created by a teen. Now, it has swept the country as NBA stars, celebrities and college basketball icons have taken on the challenge.
The premise is pretty simple: Find a random driveway basketball hoop in your neighborhood and throw one down before the residents come out and scream foul. Have a friend video the dunk and post on social media.
The idea is genius because the finished product usually takes the viewer through a gamut of emotions — intrigue, suspense and ultimately laughter.
The origin of the DBDC traces its roots to t.currie, who with a July 18 post on Instagram began the summer dunkathon that’s sweeping the nation.
Now, everyone from NBA superstar Anthony Davis to Hall of Fame coach John Calipari is taking part in the “Drive-by Dunk Challenge.”
Check out some of the best “Drive-by Dunks:”
Dinner w/the VP last night & watched quadruple OT tonight. D.C. to Atlanta to Dallas to Lex. Need to finish it w/ the #DriveByDunkChallenge! pic.twitter.com/qqnrn9Msy2
Got'em😂😂 #DriveByDunkChallenge pic.twitter.com/nBnCWGhdQF
Not all “Drive-by Dunk Challenges” go so smoothly.
#DriveByDunkChallenge #FAIL😂😂@Justicemr_ pic.twitter.com/sceWvUDezl
