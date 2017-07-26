‘Drive-by Dunk Challenge’ is sweeping the nation

Like most trendy things, the “Drive-by Dunk Challenge” was created by a teen. Now, it has swept the country as NBA stars, celebrities and college basketball icons have taken on the challenge.

The premise is pretty simple: Find a random driveway basketball hoop in your neighborhood and throw one down before the residents come out and scream foul. Have a friend video the dunk and post on social media.

The idea is genius because the finished product usually takes the viewer through a gamut of emotions — intrigue, suspense and ultimately laughter.

The origin of the DBDC traces its roots to t.currie, who with a July 18 post on Instagram began the summer dunkathon that’s sweeping the nation.

A post shared by Tcurriemcqueen (@t.currie) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Now, everyone from NBA superstar Anthony Davis to Hall of Fame coach John Calipari is taking part in the “Drive-by Dunk Challenge.”

Check out some of the best “Drive-by Dunks:”

Why he ask me what I'm doing 😂😂😂 What it look like ……. pt. 2 #DrivebyDunkChallenge A post shared by Tcurriemcqueen (@t.currie) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Dinner w/the VP last night & watched quadruple OT tonight. D.C. to Atlanta to Dallas to Lex. Need to finish it w/ the #DriveByDunkChallenge! pic.twitter.com/qqnrn9Msy2 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 22, 2017

#DeAaronFox does the #DrivebyDunkChallenge. (via @swipathefox) #BALLGOD A post shared by BALLGOD (@ballgod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Found a nice court with the gate cracked 😂We don't do drive bys we did a walk up 😭😭 .. why'd he try to block me tho ! @shaqironeall #drivebydunkchallenge #RIPSHAQIRSBALL A post shared by Shareef O'Neal (@shareefoneal) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Not all “Drive-by Dunk Challenges” go so smoothly.