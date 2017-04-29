Dwyane Wade has Fred Hoiberg’s back, boos and all

Fred Hoiberg heard the boos throughout the second half of Friday night’s Game 6 loss.

And he definitely caught wind of the “Fire Hoiberg!’’ chants going on late in that elimination game against Boston.

The second-year coach understood it all.

“Sure, I understand the frustration,’’ Hoiberg said. “It was a frustrating game, there’s no doubt about that, to go out this way. Again the high note to start this series, the way we got out to a 2-0 lead, we couldn’t finish it off. Again, I thought we fought, battled, especially in the Game 5 in Boston. We didn’t have it tonight, so again, I do understand.’’

His players?

Well, at least one thought it wasn’t fair or warranted.

“I definitely don’t agree with the chants that were going on in the arena,’’ veteran Dwyane Wade said on Saturday. “I definitely believe [Hoiberg] got better throughout this year. And I think you have more a grasp moving forward with what he wants to do with this team. You have to give people a chance.’’

All indications are the Bulls will do just that, especially with three more years and $15 million left on Hoiberg’s contract.

Privately, the front office feels he’s made strides forward, and his players feel the same way, especially when he went against the wishes of general manager Gar Forman to play Cameron Payne more. Hoiberg won the locker room the last month with that defiance, and now it’s about giving him players he’s more comfortable with.

“As I tell Fred, some great coaches have coached this game, but talent is very important,’’ Wade said. “Talent makes all of us look better. Fred was dealt a young team and a team that didn’t really have an identity. It’s kind of unfair in a second year to get a whole new team and say, ‘OK, be great with it.’ It takes awhile.

“As a young coach, he’s still learning the game and figuring things out himself. And now you’ve got this new team and everyone wants you to be the Cleveland Cavaliers. I thought as the season went along and I sat back and watched Fred and the coaching staff, they did as good as they could with the hand that was dealt.’’

That’s also why Wade warned the front office that another roster facelift would not be ideal.

“If you’re going to change this team again next year if he’s coaching here, that’s tough to have a new team each year that you’re coaching,’’ Wade said. “You want to have some consistency. You want direction. You want the roster that you want as well.’’

View from the middle

Following his exit interview at the Advocate Center, center Robin Lopez said that he not only enjoyed his first year with the Bulls, but thought the organization moved forward, just by making the playoffs.

“I think we saw a lot out of the young guys,’’ Lopez said. “I think everybody realizes that aside from our top four, we had a pretty young team. That said, the playoffs were a great experience for them, I believe. And Bobby [Portis], Zip [Paul Zipser], a lot of them stepped up big time.’’

Lopez is signed through the 2018-19 season, and hopes there’s no trade involving him coming soon.

“I’m very, very comfortable here,’’ Lopez said. “I love the city, I love it as a sports town, I love it culturally. I’m really enjoying myself here.’’