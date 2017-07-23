Entering Year 3, Bears’ John Fox talks QBs, a rebuild and his future

John Fox’s future is tied to his quarterbacks.

If free-agent signee Mike Glennon is competent as the starter, the Bears have a better chance to exceed expectations this season. If No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky develops the way the Bears hope, the team will be relevant for years.

If both happen, Fox will be around to witness the team’s resurgence first-hand.

“It’s been said thousands of times: the head coach and quarterback get way more credit when it’s good and way more blame when it’s bad,” the Bears coach told the Sun-Times. “That ain’t changing.

Bears head coach John Fox watches quarterback Mitch Trubisky during rookie minicamp. (AP)

“I didn’t invent that saying, but that saying is true. All these guys are big boys. They know what they signed up for. We all signed up for it. They get it. And they’re working their fannies off right now to help the football team win.”

Victories were elusive in Fox’s first two seasons; his 9-23 record is the worst two-year run of his 15-year head coaching career, and the only time he’s posted back-to-back losing seasons.

A third could put him squarely on the hot seat.

“I just know I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “I understand the way it works. Obviously it’s a performance-based business and you’ve gotta win. There can’t be any more pressure on the outside than there is on the inside.”

Rebuild?

When the Bears report to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais on Wednesday, only 10 players on the 90-man roster will remain from the day Fox was hired.

Fox inherited a team that finished 2014 ranked 23rd in scoring offense and second-to-last in points allowed — and had started the year 30th in the NFL in average age. Fox’s two teams have been ranked No. 19 and No. 10 in opening-day age, respectively, and only figures to skew younger this season.

Still, there’s a word the Bears wouldn’t use publicly.

“I read, ‘They won’t even say they’re rebuilding,’” Fox said. “Well, I’m never going to say we’re rebuilding, because what am I telling that locker room? I’m giving them an out. So I’m not doing that.

“We have gone from the oldest roster to one of the top-five youngest. Call it what you want. But we’re getting better for it.”

The roster turnover won’t be complete, however, unless the Bears can figure out the most important position in sports.

Finding a QB

After the Bears traded up to pick Trubisky — the only first-round quarterback ever drafted by a Fox team — they began drafting a practice schedule to get the rookie and Glennon as many snaps as possible.

Glennon needs the work, too: he’s attempted only 11 regular-season pass attempts the past two years. By starting Glennon, though, the Bears hope to put themselves in a different position than the last four teams to take a quarterback with a top-two pick.

Three of those four quarterbacks began their rookie season as the starter; only the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, drafted second last year, is still playing for his original head coach.

Glennon’s consistency this season, then, is paramount.

“How the quarterback plays a lot of time dictates how the team plays,” Glennon said. “With that being said, the 10 guys around him can help that situation out. Ultimately, as a quarterback, you put a lot of pressure on yourself, knowing that if I play well, the team should play well.”

When Fox references the team’s injury woes last season, he doesn’t focus on the 19 players on Injured Reserve — “Forget all that,” he said — but, rather, the fact Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley each started at least five games.

‘We won three games running with three different quarterbacks,” Fox said. “That’s not, in this league, a secret for success.”

Optimism

Fox says the game’s only fun when you win.

“We haven’t won two years in a row,” he said. “So it hasn’t been fun. But I still like where we’re headed.”

He points to outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who fits better in the Bears’ scheme in Year 2, and the return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman from injury.

“We’ve added pieces — probably the most noticeable would be the secondary — with experience, guys that have played,” Fox said. “That necessarily wasn’t a strength of ours the year before …

‘There’s more experience, more competition in every spot.”

No position, though, matters more than quarterback.

“The bottom line is, ‘Perform well,’” Fox said. “I don’t care if you’re the quarterback or the cornerback. We have to perform better than we did a year ago or the year before that.

“I think everybody in there gets it.”