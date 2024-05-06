The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 6, 2024
2 wounded in shooting outside Wrigley Field

A man and woman were standing outside the ballpark Sunday in the 1000 block of West Addison Street when a male approached them and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were wounded in a shooting outside Wrigley Field early Sunday, police say.

A man and woman were in the 1000 block of West Addison Street about 1:15 a.m. when a male approached them and opened fire before jumping into a vehicle and driving off, Chicago police said.

The woman 36, and man, 37, were shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

