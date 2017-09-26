Events of 2017 confirm to White Sox, Renteria: It was time

The White Sox see the Twins getting ready to pluck a wild card spot from the American League playoff tree and perhaps they wonder what might have been.

Had they kept Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and their more-than-respectable bunch of relievers, and spruced up the roster with an upgrade or two, who’s to say it couldn’t have been them?

“I heard [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] say if we had kept the club together we might have been in the hunt,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said the other day. “But it was time to break it up.’’

Break it up they did, trading Sale, Quintana, David Robertson, Anthony Swarzak, Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle, Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier for a bevy of prospects in moves that have the organization feeling fine about the future. First major league glimpses at right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez and second baseman Yoan Moncada, to name three, have been encouraging.

Jose Abreu gets a hug from manager Rick Renteria after hitting his 33rd home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning, against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I can’t wait to get to spring training to see all the other kids we got in these trades,’’ Cooper said. “And we have another draft coming up.’’

Which is where the results of Sox games in this final week of the season enter in. The Sox owned the fourth-worst record (64-92) through Monday, which would qualify them for the fourth pick in the June draft. The currently stand two losses behind the Reds and two ahead of the Tigers in the overall standings. They were only three ahead or “behind,” depending on your perspective, of the Phillies and Giants who were tied for the majors’ worst record with 95 losses.

Manager Rick Renteria, who has managed each game, it seems, as if the team were in contention, was managing the Cubs in 2015 in a phase of their rebuild. He has seen the Astros, Indians and other organizations build from the ground up. He sees the Sox front office “doing it the right way.”

He knows in his heart the Sox are doing the right thing.

“The organization for the first time made a commitment to restock [its farm system] with high-quality players and put together a theme, or mantra, and identity for the organization that the younger players and veterans remaining could take a hold of,’’ Renteria said. “Because they had a good plan on how to proceed, it was the right time to do it.’’

Renteria said the real challenge of the rebuild lies ahead. Probably not next season – “Next year is going to have to be something similar to this,” as Cooper said – but in another offseason or two.

“That’s the toughest part for any organization, when you’re building from within and go outside [in free agency] for the final pieces,’’ Renteria said. “Those players have to have the same mindset, and when you’re doing things a certain way they have to say, ‘OK, I’m in.’ Otherwise it can be disruptive.’’

Renteria’s first season as Sox manager is winding down. Because 2015 first-rounder Carson Fulmer was pushed back four days because of a blister, on Tuesday night he gave 31-year-old right-hander Chris Volstad his first start in the majors since he was a Cub in 2012. Jose Abreu hit his 32nd and 33rd homers and raised his RBI total to 102 against Angels right-hander Parker Bridwell, but Volstad served up home run pitches to Brandon Phillips, Luis Valnueba and Mike Trout in a six-run Angels second. He left trailing 6-1 after five innings.

The Angels led 9-3 in the eighth inning.

The Sox had won four of five and 10 of 16, trying to finish on a high note, although scouting director Nick Hostetler’s feelings likely wouldn’t be hurt if they moved down in the standings for a higher June pick.

In any event, “they’re also enjoying themselves,’’ Renteria said of his team.

“If there is one thing I want to attach a sense of accomplishment to, it’s that they are becoming a team,” he said. “They are developing an identity of a true sense of what White Sox baseball will be.’’