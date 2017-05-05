Former Bears QB Jay Cutler retires from football, joins the media

Jay Cutler is done with football and now a member of the media.

On Friday, Cutler will officially announce his retirement on Friday. He will join FOX’s broadcast this season, teaming with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Here is Cutler’s official statement as released to the Sun-Times:

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life.

Jay Cutler. (Getty)

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to everyone who helped me along the my journey. I started playing tackle football at the age of 10 and was so lucky to have supportive parents and great coaches along the way that made my path possible. If I listed each person individually, this would quickly turn into an essay, but you know who are and I wouldn’t be in this situation without you. So thank you.

“To my parents, my sisters, my wife and kids — thank you for putting your wants and needs on the back burner while I played a game every Friday, Saturday or Sunday. You made it all possible.

“I recently read a quote that struck a cord with me at the time. It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the internet these day, you can never be too sure who really said it). ‘I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition — it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn’t be meaningful repetition.’ Thank you to everyone along the way. You made my dream come true.”

Acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos in 2009, Cutler went 52-52 as the Bears’ starting quarterback in eight seasons, including the playoffs.

Cutler, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, left the Bears as the franchise leader in a number of categories, including passing yards (23,443) touchdown passes (154).

Early in his Bears career, Cutler was known to have a mercurial relationship with the local media. But that changed in recent years, his interviews became insightful. He also displayed a sense of humor.

“I think Jay Cutler would be on point as an analyst,” guard Kyle Long said Thursday. “He’s one of the most cerebral guys I’ve ever played with, one of the most well-spoken guys I’ve played with.

“Whether the public knows it or not, he actually is a funny, nice, cool guy. [Media members] have seen that side of him sometimes. You’ve also seen Jay when he’s having maybe not the best day. Unfortunately, that’s kind of the all-encompassing stigma there.

“But I think if you see him in a suit and he’s got his hair done and he’s got that beard lined up, people will fall in love with Jay Cutler again.”