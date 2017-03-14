Hector Rondon leaves for WBC, compares emotions to World Series
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs setup man Hector Rondon heads out of Arizona today for San Diego, where he’ll join Team Venezuela for the second round of the World Baseball Classic .
He compared the feeling representing his country in the tournament to last fall’s World Series. This time around he should be in position to make a greater impact on the late innings.
“I feel it’s going to be intense for me, and exciting, too,” said Rondon, the former Cubs’ closer. “I feel like the adrenaline is going to be like playing in the World Series.”
Because Rondon spent time on the disabled list last year (triceps), the Cubs had the right to keep the right-hander out of the WBC. Rondon and the team agreed if he was healthy and strong through the early part of camp, he could choose to join Venezuela for the final two rounds of the tournament.
“I’ve been feeling really good,” Rondon said. “In the offseason I did a weightlifting program, and I feel like it worked.
“The WBC is going to be special for me. I’m ready for it.”
Rondon has pitched three times this spring, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out four without a walk, in three innings.
Without Rondon on Tuesday, here’s the lineup the Cubs will field against Milwaukee in a 3:05 p.m. (CT) home game:
2B Ben Zobrist
3B Kris Bryant
1B Anthony Rizzo
SS Addison Russell
Rf Jason Hewyward
C Willson Contreras
DH Miguel Montero
LF Matt Szczur
CF Jon Jay
(LHP Brett Anderson)
Note: LHP Mike Montgomery scheduled after Anderson