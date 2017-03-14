Hector Rondon leaves for WBC, compares emotions to World Series

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs setup man Hector Rondon heads out of Arizona today for San Diego, where he’ll join Team Venezuela for the second round of the World Baseball Classic .

He compared the feeling representing his country in the tournament to last fall’s World Series. This time around he should be in position to make a greater impact on the late innings.

“I feel it’s going to be intense for me, and exciting, too,” said Rondon, the former Cubs’ closer. “I feel like the adrenaline is going to be like playing in the World Series.”

Because Rondon spent time on the disabled list last year (triceps), the Cubs had the right to keep the right-hander out of the WBC. Rondon and the team agreed if he was healthy and strong through the early part of camp, he could choose to join Venezuela for the final two rounds of the tournament.

Hector Rondon

“I’ve been feeling really good,” Rondon said. “In the offseason I did a weightlifting program, and I feel like it worked.

“The WBC is going to be special for me. I’m ready for it.”

Rondon has pitched three times this spring, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out four without a walk, in three innings.

Without Rondon on Tuesday, here’s the lineup the Cubs will field against Milwaukee in a 3:05 p.m. (CT) home game:

2B Ben Zobrist

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Addison Russell

Rf Jason Hewyward

C Willson Contreras

DH Miguel Montero

LF Matt Szczur

CF Jon Jay

(LHP Brett Anderson)

Note: LHP Mike Montgomery scheduled after Anderson