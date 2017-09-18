Heidecke shore fishing closed temporarily: Fence and gate crashed

Shore fishing at Heidecke Lake, the former cooling lake near Morris, is temporarily closed, at least until the fence and gate are repaired.

There was an incident on Saturday where a section of fence and the gate were damaged, as the photo Robbie Wilke IV forwarded (above) shows.

There is no timetable yet until the repairs are done and shore fishing reopens. The last day of fishing for the season is Oct. 10. I would assume it would reopen before then. But that is an assumption.

Site staff recommended shore fishing at Lake Milliken at Des Plaines CA. Click here for Milliken info.

For me, I will drive a few more minutes and fish at either the north or south units at Mazonia SFWA. Click here for site info.