Jay Cutler says losing with Bears wore him down

Jay Cutler admits the losing got to him in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Based solely on statistics, Jay Cutler is by far the greatest quarterback in Chicago Bears history. He leads the franchise in attempts, completions, yards, completion percentage, touchdowns, yards-per-game and passer rating.

But there’s one key stat that Cutler wishes he could have back — wins.

Despite eight prolific years of tossing the football in Chicago, Cutler ended his Bears’ career the meme of mediocrity, going 51-51 as a starter and 1-1 in the playoffs.

Now with a fresh start after being signed two weeks ago by the Miami Dolphins, Cutler admits the losing in Chi-town wore him down.

“I think you can talk about anybody in the league, no one likes to lose, no one likes going through those situations,” Cutler told the Miami Herald. “Those are tough. They wear you down. But that wasn’t the sole reason … I mean, they released me, so it was kind of end of the road at that point.”

Cutler isn’t the only one in his household that felt tough times in Chicago. Wife, actress, model, author and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari said last year that living in Chicago held back her career.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that, living in Chicago I feel like my career suffers a little bit just because I am completely out of the limelight,” Cavallari told Yahoo! Celebrity.

Before coming to the Bears in a 2009 trade, Cutler started two and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos and was 17-20.