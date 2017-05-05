Jay Cutler’s media move signifies how perceptions of him changed

Dec. 18, 2014 was a signature day in Jay Cutler’s story. He met the media when he didn’t have to during one of the most controversial seasons in recent memory.

Former coach Marc Trestman — who was hired to get the best out of Cutler — had turned his back on him. Cutler was benched; Jimmy Clausen would start.

All of it was mind-blowing. But there was Cutler in the Bears’ brand-new media center at Halas Hall.

“There’s enough distractions going on in this building that my focus could only be just helping the guys and the offense, trying to help Jimmy,” Cutler said then.

From there, the conversation turned to whether Cutler thought he played his last game for the Bears.

“It definitely crossed my mind,” Cutler said. “For sure.”

For Cutler, his willingness to engage those who had ridiculed him for years –- for his turnovers to leadership skills to body language and so on — at a time when anarchy ruled Lake Forest encapsulated his changing narrative.

It was a low moment for the Bears — Trestman, general manager Phil Emery and plenty of players would be gone soon enough — but it was a good one for him.

On Friday, the changes in Cutler that were seen and heard over the past few years in Chicago were finally recognized at a national level. Cutler officially joined Fox Sports as a game-day analyst. He will team with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

Ironically, Cutler’s first game as a media member will be the Bears’ third preseason game against the Titans Aug. 27 in Nashville, Tenn., where he played collegiately at Vanderbilt and where his family now calls home.

In an interview with “Waddle & Silvy” on WMVP-AM 1000, Cutler called his decision “permanent” though he acknowledged that if the Bears hadn’t released him he would still be playing. At 34, only certain teams would interest him, and that didn’t materialize. But come the fall, he expects to miss playing.

“If things would have worked out differently in January, February and March, we might be in a different situation, but they didn’t,” Cutler said. “So this is where we are, and I feel really good about it.”

Cutler first considered the move to broadcasting in January after talking to his wife, reality star Kristin Cavallari.

With a Cardinals-Seahawks game as his assignment, Cutler auditioned with Burkhardt last Thursday in Los Angeles. He studied the analysis of Troy Aikman, Jon Gruden and John Lynch.

“I felt as prepared as I was going to be,” Cutler said. “I just kind of went in and winged it.”

In 2013, Cutler’s public persona began to change locally. He engaged more with the media, starting with weekly appearances on “Waddle & Silvy.” He still scoffed at certain questions, but queries about the X’s and O’s and certain matchups often led to insightful responses.

At times, Cutler’s sense of humor took over news conferences. His sarcastic, dry wit garnered real laughter, whether it poking fun at Brandon Marshall or shrugging off his contact with Brian Urlacher.

Reporters sought reasons for the change. Columns went from ridiculing his body language to highlighting his maturation and to detailing how marrying Cavallari and becoming a father changed him.

It helped that Trestman and Emery — at least initially — believed in him. He was signed to a seven-year deal worth $54 million guaranteed.

After years of having marginal talent on offense, the Bears also invested around him, trading for Marshall and signing tackle Jermon Bushrod and tight end Martellus Bennett.

Cutler always will have his detractors. They were vocal again Friday. They can still point to his .500 record, interceptions and his run through coordinators (though Ron Turner, Mike Martz and Mike Tice haven’t been NFL coordinators since the Bears).

But Cutler always had his backers inside Halas Hall, though many still ignore it.

“We’re excited for the fans to get to know the Jay Cutler we knew inside the walls of Halas Hall,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement.

General manager Ryan Pace might have been eying the Bears’ next quarterback, but he, coach John Fox and former offensive coordinator Adam Gase also warmed to Cutler. Current offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is a friend.

“I already told him I’m going to crush every play call,” Cutler said.

Of course, that was a joke.

It’s another example of the “new” Cutler who arrived in town a few years ago. And it’s what Fox wants.

“I’m really happy with where I am in my life,” Cutler said, “and really the future going forward.”