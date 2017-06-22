Jimmy Butler is headed to Minnesota in draft night trade

Tom Thibodeau knew Jimmy Butler was special during his rookie season.

The former Bulls coach will now be reunited with him in Minnesota.

A Bulls front office source confirmed that Butler was traded to the Timberwolves for the No. 7 overall pick, as well as guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

It was close to the deal that the Bulls and Timberwolves were working on last season during the draft, but the feeling was the Bulls were asking for too much. Dunn, however, is coming off a rookie season in which he went through some growing pains, while LaVine is coming off a torn ACL.