Jimmy Butler returns and continues his MVP candidacy in the win

Any further questions about just how important Jimmy Butler is to the Bulls roster were answered on Saturday.

And then some.

Ten pounds lighter and basically three games lost off the schedule in the last week, Butler returned from a flu that had left the two-time All-Star all but bed ridden until Friday. And in that return? How about 28 points and leading the Bulls to the 107-99 win over New Orleans.

“We needed that,’’ teammate Dwyane Wade said of Butler’s return. “And his leadership is very important. With this team, with us trying to get to be better, you don’t want to miss any of the consistency from your team.’’

Especially when that consistency is of elite status.

“Jimmy was great,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He came out aggressive. Really was great throughout the game. Really showed how much he means to this team by being out there.’’

And continued to show exactly why Butler is an MVP candidate at the mid-way point of the regular season.

He was hit with the flu prior to the game with Oklahoma City, and tried to play through it before Hoiberg pulled him from that game and sent him home early.

Then Butler missed both road games in Washington and New York, as the Bulls (20-21) just happened to lose all three games in which Butler was battling the illness.

Finally able to hold down some food, Butler returned to the starting lineup against the Pelicans and was an instant impact, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and doing so on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

“That’s a huge sign of the importance of a player for a team, what they mean and obviously how much you miss them when they’re not in the lineup,’’ Hoiberg said of Butler and the MVP talk. “Jimmy, for us, obviously we’re so much better with him on the floor. You talk about just a select few in this league that have that type of impact on their overall team.

“So Jimmy, again, he does everything and the thing that’s most overlooked with Jimmy, and we talk about this a lot, is a lot of these guys that are putting up these types of numbers are not guarding the other team’s best player. Jimmy goes out every night, takes pride in that role, and again that’s what makes him one of the top players in this league.’’

While Butler played Batman in establishing the first-half lead, Wade had no problem playing the role of Robin late, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the final quarter.

Butler loved every minute of having that wing man late.

“When he’s making shots like that, feed the monster,’’ Butler said of Wade’s fourth-quarter heroics.

The monster was fed.

What was amazing about Wade’s performance was the fact that he entered the fourth looking awful, going 2-for-13 from the field.

Then it clicked, and any chance of a Pelicans comeback was quickly crushed.

“Legs weren’t in it for some reason, but they kept coming to me,’’ Wade said of the turnaround. “J.B. [Butler] kept running plays for me, even when I was struggling, and it helped me confidence-wise going into that fourth quarter. Got one to fall and another to fall, and then the basket starts growing.’’