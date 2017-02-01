Knee keeps Dwyane Wade out against Hornets

Dwyane Wade didn’t play, and the question about using him in back-to-back games will only linger.

The Bulls held Wade (swollen left knee) out of Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Wade began feeling soreness in the knee after Saturday’s game. That game was the fifth in a week and the second of a back-to-back, but the Bulls chose to use Wade anyway on Saturday.

“We decided to play him in the back-to-back because of the early game the day before,” Hoiberg said.

The Bulls hope to have Wade back for Wednesday’s game in Cleveland and Hoiberg said he didn’t believe the knee would require an MRI. But the flare-up could be another sign that Wade needs some rest in the second of back-to-backs.

Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade talks with Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

“We’ve got several back-to-backs this month and we’ll continue to take it probably a game-by-game basis,” Hoiberg said. “It’s something that we have met about as a staff and we’ll see how it plays out going forward.”

Doug McDermott started in place of Wade.