Kyle Hendricks’ hand injury resurfaces, dealing blow to Cubs’ rotation

NEW YORK – The Cubs’ struggling rotation took a punch to the gut Tuesday when Kyle Hendricks’ hand soreness appeared to worsen during his first throwing session since going on the disabled list last week.

Last year’s major-league ERA leader has been shut down again to have the injury re-evaluated by an orthopedist, possibly including a second MRI. The pain is in the back of his hand in the area extending from his middle finger.

“We’re pushing it back again. There’s no definitive timeframe, no finish line,” said manager Joe Maddon, whose opening rotation already lost fifth starter Brett Anderson to a back injury and has its former Cy Young winner, Jake Arrieta, managing a nagging cut on his right thumb.

The Cubs anticipated Hendricks would be ready to return from the DL at some point this weekend in Pittsburgh, which would have provided the luxury of giving extra time to Arrieta to deal with the thumb issue.

Hendricks with catcher Miguel Montero during his last start.

Arrieta, who has told the team he doesn’t need the extra time, instead remains on schedule to start Saturday.

Eddie Butler and Mike Montgomery are locked into the rotation likely until Hendricks returns, with little rotation depth in the organization behind them.

The Cubs’ rotation has been the biggest cause of the team’s 31-32 start, producing a collective 4.75 ERA, without a starter owning an ERA better than 4.09.

The Cubs have trailed in 50 of their 63 games this year.