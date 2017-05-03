Lopez much better in second out for White Sox

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –Reynaldo Lopez had a much better outing his second time out, and Tyler Saladino homered in the White Sox’ 4-1 loss to the Diamandbacks Sunday.

Lopez, clipped for five runs over 1 1/3 innings against the Reds in his first start, was much better in his second. Lopez pitched three innings and held the D-backs to a run on three hits and walk while striking out three, including four-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt twice.

“It was a good sign for me because he is one of the best in the league,’’ Lopez, 23, said through a translator. “When I faced him, I thought this was a moment I could challenge myself and see if I’m able to be in the majors. And I did.’’

Lopez, one of the prospects acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals, made six starts last season for the Nats, pitching to a 4.91 ERA.

White Sox personnel had Lopez at 100 mph on their radar gun. Guns vary, though, and MLB Gameday and scouts had him topping at 96. In any event, Lopez looked good.

“I made a good step,’’ Lopez said. “I had better focus today than I did last time, and I was able to keep my pitches low in the zone.’’

The Sox are 6-3-1 in Cactus League games.

One crack of the bat

In an otherwise quiet day for Sox hitters, Saladino homered to deep left center against Tom Wilhelmsen, and Nicky Delmonico continued to make hard contact with a triple off the center field wall. Delmonico has four extra base hits this spring and is batting .316.

Put me in, coach

Peter Bourjos and Jacob May played center field, a wide open position in camp. Manager Rick Renteria said Leury Garcia and Adam Engel, who played left, are all in the mix.

Charlie Tilson was thought to have the inside edge but a foot injury has kept him out of action.

“He started jogging [Saturday],” Renteria said. “Felt pretty good. The intensity — it’s not high intensity yet but he’s feeling good about the jog. We’re going to continue to just monitor it and see where it goes. He’s still been hitting and doing a lot of baseball activity.”

On deck

Padres at Sox, Glendale, 2:05, whitesox.com. Jered Weaver vs. James Shields