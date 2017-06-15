CARLYLE, Ill.–Tyler Lubbat caught four keepers Thursday to lead Buffalo Grove to the championship of the IHSA state championship for bass fishing on Carlyle Lake.
The Bison became the first Chicago-area team to be state champions in the nine-year history of bass fishing as an activity.
Tyler, an All-American, and partner Dominic Domian weighed in 5 pounds, 8 ounces on Thursday to easily win with a two-day total of 13-7. Mahomet-Seymour was second (10-12).
Lubbat found a magic bush on Day 1 to catch their five-bass limit. On Thursday, he caught two off other bushes and two deep with a black-and-blue DeM Jig with a sapphire trailer.
Six other Chicago-area teams finished in the top 20.
Alec Berens and Wyatt Pazdro led Minooka Boat 1 to eighth (7-14). Naperville North was ninth (7-11); Huntley, 10th (7-4), Wheaton St. Francis, 13th (6-10), Minooka Boat 2, 14th (6-0) and Plainfield North, 19th (5-0).
The start was delayed 39 minutes by an early thunderstorm, but the weather cleared and 53 of the 62 boats ended up weighing in fish.