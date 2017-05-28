Luis Robert signing adds to spotlight on Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu is in the middle of a lot of White Sox storylines.

His name has been thrown about in trade speculation, which makes sense for a team embarking on a rebuild. He’s also one of the team’s hottest hitters, and is enjoying of one of the best stretches of his career. And on Saturday the Sox formally signed Luis Robert, a fellow Cuban whose addition clearly meant a lot to Abreu.

“I was very excited to have him here, and I’m very happy right now because he’s signing with the team,” Abreu said Sunday through a translator before the Sox played the Tigers. “He’s a very good player. I just told him that he has to keep working hard and keep doing the things to get here as soon as he can. He’s a nice guy.”

Just 19, Robert won’t be rushed by the Sox. And that could give Abreu more time to act as a mentor, which he already is for Yoan Moncada.

Jose Abreu is in the middle of many White Sox storylines. | Getty Images

“I’m excited to have that opportunity. That’s something that I like to do,” Abreu said. “I like to advise the guys and tell them what to do for their best like I am doing right now with Moncada. I’m just waiting for that opportunity to happen with him (Robert).”

But it’s possible Abreu could be gone by the time Robert’s ready.

Abreu, 30, has two years left on his contract after this season. And he could be attractive to teams this summer looking to add an impactful right-handed bat to the middle of their lineup. Asked Sunday if he wanted to discuss a lifetime deal with the Sox, Abreu said “we are thinking just about this year, just to help this team to win this year” but made it clear he wouldn’t mind staying in Chicago for the long term.

“What’s in the future is going to be in the future. Of course I would like to be a White Sox forever. But that’s something that I can’t control right now,” Abreu said. “All I can control right now is just to play for this team during this season and try to do my best. But I would love to be a White Sox forever.”

If Abreu does get what he wants, he’ll be a key part of the team both on and off the field. One of his roles will continue to be a mentor, especially to young players like Moncada and Robert.

“I think that the perspective, maybe they can enlighten some younger players in terms of what they have gone through in their lives and sometimes I think we’ve talked about how it is to be in the big leagues, it’s a surreal existence,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s beyond compare to anything you might imagine. I imagine all professional sports go the same way.”

