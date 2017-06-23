Mark Buehrle pens essay in The Players’ Tribune thanking Chicago

Mark Buehrle wore No. 56 on his White Sox jersey and it will be retired on Saturday. | On Sall/Sun-Times

With the White Sox set to retire Mark Buehrle’s No. 56 jersey Saturday, Buehrle recounted his memories of playing in Chicago, pitching a perfect game in 2009 and winning the World Series in 2005 in The Players’ Tribune.

“I didn’t win every game, and sometimes I kind of sucked, but I always worked as hard as I could to get us those W’s,” Buerhle wrote. “And I hope that on at least a few occasions I made Sox fans proud, because I can tell you for sure that I was extremely proud to put on that uniform and represent for the South Side of Chicago.”

Buerhle posted a 161-119 record with a 3.83 ERA for the White Sox from 2000 to ’11, making four American League All-Star teams, winning three Gold Gloves, making nine Opening Day starts in a 10-year period and helping the White Sox win a World Series in 2005.

In 2009, Buerhle pitched a perfect game against the Rays.

“What I remember most is not being able to keep my mouth shut between innings during that one,” Buerhle wrote. “I talked guys’ ears off. I basically did the opposite of everything you always hear about when no-hitters and perfect games are discussed.”

In addition to having his number retired Saturday, Buerhle will throw out the first pitch, and his 9-year-old son, Braden, will sing the National Anthem.

“Having my number retired by this team, and getting to come back and show my appreciation to the fans who showed me so much love over the years, is going to be one of the greatest honors of my life,” Buerhle wrote.