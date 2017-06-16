Michael Phelps to race a shark during ‘Shark Week’

Michael Phelps, of the United States, swims to a gold medal in the 400 meter individual medley. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Michael Phelps has the hardware to prove that he’s one of the fastest swimmers ever to dive into Olympic pools.

But now, Phelps will face one of his most challenging competitors: a Great White shark.

The Discovery Channel announced Thursday declaring a race between Phelps and a shark will happen during its annual “Shark Week.”

The Great White shark can accelerate to 25 miles per hour, but only in short spurts, according to ecologist Bruce Wright.

Although Phelps has proved he’s the best among humans with his 39 world records and 23 Olympic gold medals, he’s never recorded a double-digit speed. Phelps was clocked at 6 mph by ESPN.com in 2010.

The race will help kick of “Shark Week” and will air July 23 at 7 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.