Midterm grades are in for the Bulls, and they’re not pretty

Fred Hoiberg is running short on superlatives.

The Bulls coach can blame Jimmy Butler for that.

“Great, brilliant, unbelievable … ‘’ Hoiberg has been in repeat mode through most of the first half of the regular season when it comes to discussing his two-time – soon to be three-time – All-Star.

One word he’s not using?

Surprised.

“Because I know how much time and effort he puts into his offseason work-out programs,’’ Hoiberg said. “Just how he’s always looking to add to his game. The biggest thing we’ve done more with him this year is put the ball in his hands, especially in the fourth quarter, and let him play the role of our lead facilitator. He’s been really good in that role.’’

He’s been good at almost everything. That’s why with the Bulls now heading into the second half of the season, Butler’s midterm grade is a no-brainer. As Dwyane Wade said very early on, “It’s Jimmy’s world.’’

And it’s also an A grade.

Dwyane Wade – Sure he’s had some absences, but they’ve all been excused – sorry Derrick. Wade’s impact might be bigger off the court than on. GRADE: A-

Taj Gibson – The last soldier standing from the Rose dynasty that never happened. Ask it and Gibson does it. GRADE: A-

Robin Lopez – The big man has done exactly what he was advertised to do – rebound and play like a 7-footer. He’s a rim protector and a reason the Bulls are so good in grabbing offensive rebounds. GRADE: B

Michael Carter-Williams – Is he an upgrade from Tony Snell? Yes, because he contributes especially on the defensive end. But still a shooting liability. GRADE: B

Rajon Rondo – Based on performance, Rondo gets a C. Then again, can a grade be handed out if the teacher was misleading in the lesson? Professors Gar and Pax at it again. GRADE: B-

Doug McDermott – The 31 against Memphis was great … but also a reminder of why can’t he be a 20-point threat every game? GRADE: C+

Cristiano Felicio – Great feet, improving hands, but a one-trick pony around the rim with talent still very much in the raw stage. GRADE: C+

Nikola Mirotic – There just hasn’t been enough improvement for a player that general manager Gar Forman once again over hyped. GRADE: C-

Jerian Grant – Acquired in the Rose trade with New York, Grant has had a few moments, including a start in Portland. Interesting athlete, but still a long way to go. GRADE: C-

Bobby Portis – His dwindling minutes show exactly where the former first-round pick currently is in the eyes of the team. Playing time doesn’t lie. GRADE: D+

Isaiah Canaan – The three-point specialist looked like the perfect piece for the second unit early in the season, but is barely used these days. GRADE: D

Paul Zipser – Forman has been doing his best to promote his second-round find, but this isn’t the German League. Has a bright future … for the Windy City Bulls. GRADE: D

Denzel Valentine – Bad ankles and catching The Jimmy Butler Flu (Yes, Butler is a big enough star to have a virus named after him) have sidelined the 2016 first-round pick. There are signs, but need to see more. GRADE: Incomplete

Coach Fred Hoiberg – Do coaches improve? Absolutely. Has Hoiberg in Year 2? Absolutely. Wins over elite teams aren’t accidental, but neither are losses to below average opponents. GRADE: C+

Front Office – Unloading the headache that was Rose was masterful. That saves Gar/Pax from the mid-season F. But still too many missteps on the resume, including a major one this season with the roster they built. Not enough shooters and not enough athletes. GRADE: D-