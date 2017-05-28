Miguel Gonzalez, White Sox power past Tigers

Miguel Gonzalez faltered late. The White Sox will still be more than happy with what he did Sunday.

Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Melky Cabrera, Matt Davidson and Todd Frazier homered, and the Sox beat the Tigers 7-3 to take three of four in the series. David Robertson got the final two outs for his seventh save in eight tries.

Gonzalez went 7 2/3 innings, allowed three runs and six hits while striking out six and walking none to improve to 4-5 on the season. The win snapped his five-start losing streak and was Gonzalez’s first victory since April 24 against Kansas City. Over that stretch, Gonzalez had a 6.99 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

That was good news for the Sox, whose bullpen could be taxed after Saturday’s doubleheader and the possibility that many arms will be used Monday when David Holmberg starts against Boston. That said, manager Rick Renteria downplayed any worries about his relievers.

Miguel Gonzalez throws during Sunday's game. | AP

“I don’t know that I have anxiety,” Renteria said before the game. “I have a lot of trust actually in the long guys, should we need them, in terms of (Michael) Ynoa and (Juan) Minaya and (Chris) Beck can give us multiple innings, and (Dan) Jennings can also. We should be OK. I’m not really too concerned about that.”

The Sox jumped on struggling Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann in the third, scoring three times. Willy Garcia tripled to right-center to bring in Omar Narvaez, and scored himself when Jose Iglesias’ relay to third went out of play. Cabrera then hit his fifth home run of the season, taking a 1-0 pitch into the right-field bullpen.

The game was halted prior to the top of the fourth by a 30-minute rain delay, though it didn’t stop Gonzalez’s momentum. He retired the first 18 batters until Andrew Romine was credited with a single to start the seventh when Tim Anderson couldn’t corral his hard grounder. Alex Avila then singled to right, which at the time appeared to break up the no-hitter, and then the shutout went away when Miguel Cabrera singled in Romine.

Originally, Anderson was charged with an error but the ruling was changed in the middle of the seventh.

The 18 batters retired by Gonzalez to start the game was the longest streak by a Sox pitcher since May 12, 2013, when Chris Sale got the first 19 Angels before a Mike Trout single.

Meanwhile, the Sox offense stayed on Zimmermann. In the fourth, Davidson hit his 10th homer when he drove a pitch over the wall in straightaway center. Narvaez then singled over a drawn-in infield to drive in Yolmer Sanchez, who had doubled.

In the fifth, Frazier continued the Sox power surge with a two-run shot to left, bringing in Jose Abreu.

Detroit added two more in the eighth. Alex Presley had an RBI double and Romine’s triple brought in Presley to end Gonzalez’s day. Jennings replaced Gonzalez and got John Hicks to ground to third to end the threat.

