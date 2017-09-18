Mitch Trubisky’s time will come when the timing’s right for Bears

Mike Glennon is starting Sunday against the Steelers, and that’s more a reflection of the Bears’ circumstance than his.

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s time will come — when the timing is better.

“I think after two games it’s really hard to evaluate somebody …” coach John Fox said Monday. “But the truth of the matter is that right now, that’s the case.

“We’re playing arguably one of the better teams we’re going to play this year at home. We’re going to do everything in our power to look a little bit like we did in Week 1 than in Week 2.

“It gives us a chance.”

Mitch Trubisky won't start Sunday. (Getty Images)

Glennon’s experience preparing for NFL defenses make him the choice Sunday and, presumably, four days later in Green Bay. Entering Monday, only two teams — the Panthers and Bills — allowed fewer yards per game than the Steelers. Only the Jaguars had more sacks than their nine. Only five teams allowed fewer than the Steelers’ 13.5 points per game.

The Bears won’t have a full practice between the Steelers game and the Thursday Night Football contest at their most hostile road venue, Lambeau Field.

To expect rookie Trubisky to prepare for both games, or one on short rest, is folly.

There’s no perfect time to start a rookie quarterback, but some circumstances are better than others. Tight end Zach Miller lived it in 2011, when teammate Blaine Gabbert started 14 games as a rookie. The former 10th overall pick went 5-22 in three Jaguars seasons.

“It’s a timing thing,” said Miller, a college quarterback. “It’s so sensitive with that position. You’ve seen it in the past and I’ve seen it personally, with different teams.

“You see guys, they get out there and their not prepared and they’re not ready to go and stuff starts to go south, it can put … it can put a dent in someone’s career. It can hurt ‘em early on.”

The Bears, then, will undoubtedly search for a softer point in the schedule for Tribusky to start — sooner rather than later if Glennon’s third game resembles his second, when he committed three turnovers in the first half of a 29-7 keelhauling by the Buccaneers.

The Bears will have a mini-bye — or at least he longest possible time allowed between games without one — after the Packers contest. They’ll have nine nine days between their Sept. 28 game and “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 9 against the Vikings. If they wanted to prepare a rookie for his first start, that week-and-a-half offers the right combination of practice time and seclusion.

If not then, the Bears’ bye comes exactly halfway through the season, after Week 8, leaving two weeks between the Saints and second Packers game.

Fox claimed to not know when Trubisky could start for the first time.

“I don’t know anybody has a crystal ball when that is,” he said. “I know I don’t — and I’m here every day watching in practice and on video.”

Any decision will be made in conjunction with GM Ryan Pace, of course.

“I think you just kind of know when it’s time,” Fox said.

That wasn’t Monday, despite Glennon’s two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and one fumble against the Buccaneers. Fox walked back his defense of Glennon from a day earlier that sounded like some like absolution.

“(Sunday) I said that a lot was made of the quarterback, and the reality is we all had our signature on it,” Fox said. “That doesn’t mean he wasn’t involved at all.”

The Bears have been impressed with Trubisky’s preparation. He’s grown faster, quicker, than they thought he would.

“I love where he is,” Fox said. “I love his growth. I think the guy works at it very hard. He’s into it on gameday. He’s into it, because you’re one play away from being a starter, like any backup.”

That’s what Trubisky remains — for now.

