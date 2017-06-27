MLB reveals All-Star game, Home Run Derby hats

The All-Star game is two weeks away, but Major League Baseball is unveiling the hats that players will wear during the All-Star week festivities in Miami.

The Home Run Derby takes place 7 p.m. July 10 on ESPN. The hats for that event will feature the each player’s team’s logo in the Marlins colors — black and orange with an All-Star patch on the right side. Under the bill will feature a floral pattern evoking Florida’s tropical region.

While the contestants for the derby have not been announced. Two Cubs hitters have revealed their plans.

Third baseman Kris Bryant said he was asked to participate but plans to decline.

“Especially with it being here,” Bryant said last month when the Cubs played in Miami. “It’s definitely not a hitter’s park. So it would be a tough Home Run Derby. I think I’d like to do it again at some point. Just this year, based on the last two years [of deep playoff runs], the body could use a little bit of rest.”

On the other hand Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said he hopes he gets invited again this year if he’s selected as an All-Star for a fourth straight time. He participated in the 2015 Home Run Derby in Cincinnati. He currently is in second place 127,362 votes behind the National’s Ryan Zimmerman in voting. “It’s in Miami, so I’d have to give it thought because it’s my hometown, my home area,” said Rizzo, who grew up just north of Miami in Broward County. “It was cool to do it the first time, and last year it was really nice to be able to relax and enjoy [watching]. But if I was asked here, I would definitely consider it.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon will lead the National League All-Stars in the Midsummer Classic. Fox-32 will televise the game will 6:30 p.m. July 11.

The Cubs’ hats will be the traditional Cubs blue, but a golden ‘C’ and All-Star game patch on the right side. A small detail that likely will not be noticeable are the star-embroidered air eyelets ringing the hat’s crown. The hats are available now for purchase at Lids.com.

Voting continues until 10:59 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at MLB.com. The team will be announced during a selection show 6 p.m. July 2.