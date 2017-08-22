NBA 2K18 all-time Bulls roster, player ratings released

NBA 2K18 is doing something different this year. Rather than let gamers only player their favorite current team, the video game features all-time rosters for all 30 franchises.

The Bulls all-time roster, which obviously is led by no one other than Michael Jordan, were teased on Twitter Monday, along with some of the league’s player ratings.

Introducing your first look at the ALL-TIME @chicagobulls team in #NBA2K18! Join Michael Jordan & his Bulls! https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/MFpNzoNCgi — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 22, 2017 The official NBA 2K18 released this picture of the Bulls all-time roster on Twitter. | NBA 2K18/Twitter

From left to right, it appears to be Joakim Noah, Jerry Sloan, Derrick Rose, Artis Gilmore, Luol Deng, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Jimmy Butler. There also appears to be four unidentifiable people standing in the background.

Last week, the Sun-Times predicted our five starters to the all-time team. We picked Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Bob Love and Jerry Sloan — four of our five visibly made the picture.

Here are some of the player ratings that have been released on Twitter: