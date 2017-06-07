Notre Dame football announces 2-game series with Arkansas

Notre Dame football announced a two game series against Arkansas.

The Fighting Irish and the Razorbacks will play for the first time Sept. 12, 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. They will travel to Fayetteville to finish the series Oct. 4, 2025.

“This two-game series will provide our program with another opportunity to play a top-caliber foe from the Southeastern Conference,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Coach (Bret) Bielema is a tremendous coach and his teams have always played a physical style of football. I know our team and fans will be excited to play the Razorbacks.”

Arkansas is one of four Southeastern Conference programs that has never faced the Irish in football (also Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State). They becomes the third SEC opponent added recently to future Notre Dame schedules: — Notre Dame plays Georgia in 2017 and travels to Athens, Georgia in 2019. The Irish travel to Texas A&M in 2024 before a home matchup in 2025.