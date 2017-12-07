Oddsmakers slash Cubs’ odds to win World Series

The Cubs’ first-half misfortunes have taken its toll on the betting lines.

To open the season, the Cubs were the favorites at 6-to-1 to repeat as World Series champions. However, with ineffective pitching and hitting and a mediocre 43-45 record, the oddsmakers at Sports Betting Dime have dropped the Cubs’ World Series odds sharply to 13-to-1 to begin the second half of the season.

The Cubs, who sit in second place in the NL Central, 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers, dropped to the sixth favorite to win the Series behind the Dodgers (6-1), Astros (13-2), Red Sox (8-1), Nationals (17-2) and the Indians (10-1).

Although all is not lost on the North Side, oddsmakers place 5-to-3 odds on the team making the playoffs.

One notable individual line for the Cubs concerns Kyle Schwarber. Sports Betting Dime offered an over/under line on the struggling slugger at .208.

As for the White Sox, they were World Series long shots from the start, but have still dropped from 70-to-1 to 500-to-1 odds of winning the championship. Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, long thought to be on the trading block, is listed as even odds to be dealt by the July 31 trade deadline.

Complete World Series Odds:

Current odds to win the World Series, followed by the odds at the beginning of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 6/1, [12/1]

Houston Astros: 13/2, [15/1]

Boston Red Sox: 8/1, [10/1]

Washington Nationals: 17/2, [9/1]

Cleveland Indians: 10/1, [12/1]

Cubs: 13/1, [6/1]

New York Yankees: 19/1, [22/1]

Arizona Diamondbacks: 20/1, [75/1]

Colorado Rockies: 24/1, [50/1]

Milwaukee Brewers: 29/1, [110/1]

Kansas City Royals: 40/1, [30/1]

Minnesota Twins: 50/1, [90/1]

St. Louis Cardinals: 50/1, [22/1]

Tampa Bay Rays: 66/1, [60/1]

Toronto Blue Jays: 66/1, [18/1]

Texas Rangers: 75/1, [18/1]

Pittsburgh Pirates: 85/1, [35/1]

Baltimore Orioles: 100/1, [28/1]

Los Angeles Angels: 100/1, [75/1]

New York Mets: 125/1, [14/1]

Seattle Mariners: 125/1, [35/1]

Atlanta Braves: 250/1, [150/1]

Detroit Tigers: 250/1, [22/1]

Miami Marlins: 250/1, [100/1]

White Sox: 500/1, [70/1]

Cincinnati Reds: 500/1, [150/1]

Oakland Athletics: 500/1, [100/1]

San Diego Padres: 750/1, [120/1]

San Francisco Giants: 750/1, [16/1]

Philadelphia Phillies: 1,000/1, [90/1]