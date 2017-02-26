Only one Bulls player deserves to wear No. 1 … Jimmy Butler

Shame on you Anthony Morrow.

How dare you even slip your head into a Bulls jersey with the No. 1 embedded anywhere on it.

Mistake or no mistake by the veteran forward, that No. 1 stands for greatness. It stands for a city’s pride. It stands for the best player on the roster.

That’s why it is meant for only one player to be wearing it.

And his name is Jimmy Butler III.

That’s right. The only way to end the nonsense that has gone on twice now this season over the No. 1 is very simple. Come Tuesday when the Bulls return home to the United Center for the game against Denver, Butler needs to quietly go through the pregame lay-up line, and then after the anthem is belted out and the warm-up comes off, unveil “Butler’’ with a big “1’’ on the back of his jersey.

Ludicrous you say?

Not really.

No more absurd as what’s gone on with Rose’s old number this season in the first place.

Back in training camp, it was Michael Carter-Williams who decided to wear the No. 1 after the Bulls acquired him in a trade with Milwaukee. The attacks on social media came quickly, and Carter-Williams changed to No. 7 rather than face the negative blowback.

Then on Friday, Morrow wasn’t able to grab his usual No. 2 that he wore with Oklahoma City, so opted for No. 1, not even thinking about Rose.

“When I sat down I started going through my Twitter mentions and it was like crazy,’’ Morrow said. “Like, ‘What makes you think you can wear that?’ I was like, ‘Ohhh, D-Rose … ‘

“He clearly has a strong cult-like following, and he’s from here so I get it.’’

By Saturday evening, Morrow switched his jersey to No. 11 and the story went national, including reaction from Rose to the New York media.

“For me, I feel two ways about it,’’ Rose said. “I understand that it’s just a number but I get how the fans feel too as far as just the memories that we had, me wearing that number.’’

The memories?

Four great seasons, yet just one trip to the Eastern Conference Finals where Rose was locked down by the real MVP in LeBron James, and then four years of unnecessary drama. Memories?

That doesn’t warrant retiring a number or putting a number on the shelf for a few years, let alone harassing players that want to put that digit on their own backs.

And if the problem is that Carter-Williams or Morrow don’t have the talent to dare wear the No. 1, that’s where Butler comes in.

Better all-around on the court than Rose was, and better off it as far as his commitment to try and do everything in his power to make the Bulls a contender, Butler’s last week is another reminder that if the No. 1 is truly something special in the eyes of fans it should be worn by the franchise’s best player since Michael Jordan.

How about 22 points, 9.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest in the four-game winning streak, including clutch shot after clutch shot?

“That’s an elite player,’’ Dwyane Wade said of Butler after the Cleveland win. “You have to know how to be great in many different ways.’’

And mentally tough. One of Butler’s strengths.

So while many of the players in the locker room think the whole No. 1 outcry by Rose’s “cult-like following’’ is pure nonsense, there’s a way to finally put it to rest.

Like so much the organization has done, put it on Butler’s back.