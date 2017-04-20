Orangethroat darter: First of its kind for Fish of the Week

Ben Cantrell, maybe Illinois’ greatest multi-species fisherman, caught this orangethroat darter from a creek, near Chillicothe, that flows into the Illinois River.

“Doesn’t get much more colorful than that!’’ he emailed.

He’s right about that and, obviously, it’s a first for FOTW.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).