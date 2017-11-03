PEORIA—Orr is bringing the Class 2A state championship home to the west side. The Spartans beat Mt. Carmel 59-39 on Saturday at Carver Arena.

All-Area and All-City forward Raekwon Drake put on a show early to help Orr jump out to a 16-4 lead. The athletic, 6-5 junior blocked shots and drained jumpers. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four blocks.

The Spartans arrived in Peoria as overwhelming favorites to win the title, but coach Lou Adams took pains to make sure his team stayed focused.

“All the other teams are here, so they did something well,” Adams said. “We are gonna concentrate and do the things that we are supposed to do.”

The concentration was evident throughout the title game. The Spartans sped up the game on defense and occasionally slowed things down on offense to take advantage of their sizable lead.

Jackson Marcotte, a promising 6-8 junior, led Mt. Carmel with 17 points and six rebounds.

This is Orr’s first state title. The Spartans finished third in 2014 and fourth in 2013.