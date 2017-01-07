Patrick Sharp eyes return to glory as he comes back ‘home’

Patrick Sharp grew up in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and spent the last two seasons in Texas, but he still refers to Chicago as “home.” It’s where he won three Stanley Cups and played the best hockey of his career. It’s where his closest friends in hockey live and play. It’s where he planned to live once his hockey career was over.

But Sharp wants to make it clear that his return to Chicago isn’t some career-ending victory lap. He’s not here to soak in the cheers one last time, and be a glorified mascot. Sharp doesn’t believe he’s here to be a marketing link to the glory days. He believes he’s here to help resurrect them.

“I want to make it clear that I’m coming back home to contribute to the Blackhawks on the ice in whatever role that may be,” Sharp said on Saturday after signing a bargain-basement $800,000 one-year contract (with $200,000 in easily attained bonuses). “I’m coming back to make some more great memories and try to help this team win another Stanley Cup. That’s the reason I’m coming home.”

There are obvious and understandable concerns about just how much Sharp has left in the tank at age 35. He scored just eight goals last season in 48 games, sitting out two separate monthlong stints with a concussion, and cutting his season short in late March to surgically repair a “nagging” hip injury that hindered him all season.

Patrick Sharp won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. (Getty Images)

But he’s already been back on the ice in full equipment and expects to be ready in time for training camp in September. And whether he slots in on Patrick Kane’s left wing to keep the spot warm until Alex DeBrincat or some other young player is ready to take it, or whether he plays a third-line role like Marian Hossa did last season, Sharp is eager to pull on the familiar red sweater again.

He had multiple suitors, and Calgary was reportedly going after him hard. But leaving money on the table to return to Chicago was an easy call.

“It was a challenging week for me,” he said of the free-agency discussion period. “At the end of the day, the excitement level that I got with the idea of returning to Chicago to play with some of the best friends I’ve made in the game, on that team, in that city, the coaching staff and the organization, the way I get treated by Rocky Wirtz and John McDonough, it was one that i just couldn’t pass up.”

Despite the “unpredictable” hip injury, Sharp still generated more than three shots on goal per game. And given his uncharacteristically low shooting percentage of 5.5 (barely half his career average of 10.8), he could be due for a big bounce-back season, as Marian Hossa experienced last season. Besides, he’s making the same amount of money as Tomas Jurco, so there’s virtually no risk to the cap-strapped Hawks.

As for his age and the injury, general manager Stan Bowman noted that Sharp was usually among the best-conditioned Hawks in fitness testing, and that it wasn’t a concern. He also said Sharp could be a mentor to the younger Hawks that have populated the dressing room since Sharp was traded to Dallas two years ago.

Sharp isn’t the only player coming home to Chicago next season. Tommy Wingels, an Evanston native and New Trier grad, also signed a one-year deal with the Hawks. Wingels is a two-time 15-goal scorer with the San Jose Sharks who can bolster the bottom six at both wing and center — something the hawks need with Marcus Kruger still expected to be traded for cap relief. Wingels fell into the Hawks’ price range after two straight off seasons, and had just seven goals and five assists in 73 games with the Sharks and Senators this past season.

The Hawks also signed power forward Lance Bouma, who scored 16 goals in 2014-15 but had just five total in the past two seasons, to provide more forward depth and fuel more competition for roster spots. Bowman said the simpler, more straight-forward, net-crashing styles of Wingels and Bouma appealed to the Hawks.

“We certainly like the way our forward group is looking right now,” Bowman said.

The Hawks made two more depth additions, signing goaltender J-F Berube and defenseman Jordan Oesterle to two-year deals. Berube gives the Hawks some much-needed goaltending depth behind Corey Crawford, and Oesterle will be thrown into the mix with the likes of Erik Gustafsson (who still needs a contract), Jan Rutta and Ville Pokka to compete for one or two available spots on the blue line.

But the centerpiece signing obviously was Sharp, a Chicago icon brought back for what he hopes is more than just a last hurrah.

“I’m not in the room or around the team on a day-to-day basis, but Chicago was certainly a team I paid attention to and watched the games,” Sharp said. “I like to think I have a handle on what’s happening within the organization. And yeah, I think the team is more than capable of getting back to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and making a run at the Stanley Cup again.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus