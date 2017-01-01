Protestors dangle from catwalk during Bears-Vikings game
MINNEAPOLIS — Two protestors dangled from the U.S. Bank Stadium catwalk during the Bears-Vikings game to dispute the bank’s involvement in the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Two men — one in a Brett Favre Vikings jersey — wore harnesses and hung on either side of a white banner, which read “DIVEST” with a Twitter hashtag underneath.
Seven rows of fans were cleared out directly below them, while police and fire officials were rushed upstairs.
The game continued without interruption. Players marveled at the sight from the sidelines.
A press release sent to media members identified the protestors as Sen Holiday and Karl Zimmermann. It claimed U.S. Bank has $175 in credit lines to the parent company of the Dakota pipeline,